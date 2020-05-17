Quirky hobby booms with national online support

UNIQUE BUSINESS: Melinda Eastwell has tapped into a market she wasn't expecting to, selling hand-painted water bottles.

WHEN Melinda Eastwell’s eldest child started high school at the start of the year, she wanted to standout with a unique and funky water bottle.

One uniquely designed and handpainted bottle combined with her love for cows has become a profitable hobby for the Warwick mother, who has taken to the Facebook group One Day Closer to Rain to sell her product.

“This is my third time to advertise on the page and that’s all the only advertising I’ve done for my bottles,” Mrs Eastwell said.

“Cows are my thing; they’re my de-stress and they help my mental health.

“I think I’ve sold close to 350 bottles now.”

In less than 24 hours, Mrs Eastwell’s post has received close to 140 comments and 76 shares from interested buyers ready to purchase.

A collection of Melinda's water bottles, which have now been sold to buyers across the country and even internationally.

The response, she said, has been overwhelming, with attention from buyers right across the country.

“Every time I post on that page, I end up spending all night answering messages,” she said.

“(Saturday night) I think I got about 50 messages in 2 minutes.

“It’s pretty awesome; I have even sold them internationally – some have gone to the UK.”

As a home hairdresser and former cattle farmer, Mrs Eastwell and her husband Jim have felt the effects of drought.

With a property in Willowvale, Mrs Eastwell said her family were forced get rid of their 30 head of cattle.

“We’ve got four small kids, and (this has) helped us put food on the table,” she said.

“Now I’m selling different types of cattle.”

The water bottles can take anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour for Mrs Eastwell to paint and each carry their own personality.

“When I started, they all had names and a story to tell, but with close to 300 now it’s a bit hard,” she said.

“They all have personalities and are a bit quirky.

“I don’t like to make any two the same, I do have variations of some of them.”

Despite the almost immediate success of the crafty business, Mrs Eastwell said she has no desire to expand any time soon.

“When they’re individually hand painted, there’s only so many hours in the day,” she said.

“If I was to look at mass producing that takes away from the uniqueness of them.”

As the buy local message continues to grow, Mrs Eastwell is grateful for those looking to “buy from the bush”.

“The demand off Facebook is keeping me relatively busy,” she said.

“People are definitely looking to support people who might need the support but also to support the country and rural people.

“That’s the vibe I get from the page.”