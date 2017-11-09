RAAF veteran to honour fallen in new hometown

Wing Commander Rod Brittain will be the guest speaker at the Remembrance Day memorial service at the Warwick Cenotaph from 10.30am on Saturday, November 11.

The service, conducted by the Warwick RSL Sub-Branch, will start at 10.30am with the one minute's silence timed for 11am.

Wing Commander Brittain served for 45 years in the RAAF with posting in Malaya and in many parts of Australia and was heavily involved throughout his career in computer systems developments and implementations.

He first joined the Air Training Corps in 1964, aged 15, and then the Citizens Air Force three years later.

While taking part in this part-time duty, Wing Commander Brittain was working for a transport company in Brisbane until joining the Permanent RAAF on Friday, June 13, 1969.

Starting at the bottom as an equipment clerk for the first two years of his service, Wing Commander Brittain was commissioned as a Pilot Officer in the Equipment Branch in 1971.

Subsequent postings included over three years at RAAF Base East Sale (where he met his wife of 47 years), then to Canberra where he was stationed for six years before another posting, this time to RAAF Base Butterworth in Malaysia in 1980.

Back in Canberra and Staff College, he was promoted to Wing Commander in 1985.

In 1988, Wing Commander Brittain was posted to No 7 Stores Depot Toowoomba from where he transferred to the RAAF Reserve in 1991.

He then served in the Reserve carrying out project work including some seven years with the Defence Materiel Organisation (Army Aviation Division) at Swartz Barracks Oakey and finally Victoria Barracks Brisbane.

He finally retired from the RAAF upon reaching compulsory retirement age in 2014 having served a total of 45 years.

Wing Commander Brittain recently moved to live in retirement in Warwick and has already become active in both Warwick's Ex-Service Organisations.