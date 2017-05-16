Race fixing accused faces court

A WARWICK racing identity embroiled in a race fixing crackdown has fronted a Brisbane court.

Dayl March, 46, was charged with one count of harness race fixing on Thursday, April 6.

The trainer-driver was arrested following search warrants carried out by Queensland Racing Crime Squad detectives.

March was the first person to be arrested in a Queensland Racing Integrity Commission investigation that began last July.

His charge relates to Race 2 at Albion Park on November 12 last year, where it will be alleged he organised corrupt the outcome of that race.

Police alleged March was part of a "loose cartel” of drivers and trainers involved in race fixing.

The 46-year-old had his matter mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

He was not required to enter a plea and his matter was adjourned until June 7.

His licence has been suspended while his matter is before the courts.

A 27-year-old man from Limestone Ridges in the Ipswich area was charged on April 7 with four counts of race fixing.