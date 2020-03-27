Racing gallops ahead with strict regulations

NO TRACKSIDE PUNTERS: Racing Queensland have pledged to keep racing going for as long as possible, however punters will not be allowed in.

RACING: Racing Queensland have pledged their commitment to the racing community, ensuring race meets will proceed as scheduled.

It's positive news for the Warwick Turf Club, who are finalising preparations for their seven-race meeting on Saturday.

"We're all getting ready, the only thing, no one is allowed in," Turf Club president Phil Grant said.

Essential and licensed personnel will be the only ones allowed at Allman Park come the weekend, with punters and owners barred from entering.

Despite growing regulations to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Grant is adamant racing in Queensland will continue for as long as possible.

"There's a lot of people who have a lot of money invested and they need to race to get a return," he said.

"Owners and trainers have to be able to pay their feed bills and jockeys need the horses racing to earn a living.

"I suppose when we do start to see a few outbreaks among racing trainers and jockeys, then they might have to ask the serious questions.

"While there are no cases, and they are limiting the number of people around, I suppose you've got to keep going."

The closure of Queensland borders is expected to take another toll on racing at Allman Park, with a number of trainers from northern New South Wales competing at Warwick's track.

"We'll miss a few from there (New South Wales) and a few of our trainers like to hunt down over the border and pick up some New South Wales money," he said.

"But there are more than enough horses here in Queensland to keep the races competitive.

"And it means rather than people travelling, a few local trainers can put their horses in.

"The fields are quite good for this weekend too."

Uncertain as to much longer racing will be able to continue, Grant believes a number of trainers will be looking to make the most of scheduled race meetings this weekend.

"While it's still all up in the air, people are going be looking to run their horses sooner rather than later," he said.

"People are better to race now, rather than wait and find out they've been cancelled."