Racing industry saddles up for winter carnival season

OUT THE GATES: Trainer Michael Nolan hopes for another season of highlights like this win from jockey Shannon Apthorpe on Ruby Guru at Clifford Park in 2019.

RACING: It may be one of the only sporting industries staying alive during the coronavirus pandemic, but Southern Downs trainers say it isn’t without difficulty.

The lead-up to the winter carnival season has begun, with a full weekend of racing coming up at Beaudesert Race Club on Sunday and Ipswich Turf Club on Monday.

Warwick horse trainer Scott Barker said his mare Impeccably will run in Ipswich’s 800m maiden race, which he said won’t be her best distance but could still yield a good result.

“From (Impeccably’s) trackwork, I’d say she probably needs just a bit further than the 800m – she’ll probably start at the 1100m next time,” Barker said.

“It’s just tough being restricted to only a few tracks – we usually use Toowoomba – but there isn’t much we can do about it unfortunately.”

Barker added that his horses frequently run in events in northern NSW, so border closures and Racing Queensland’s new zoning system were having a significant impact.

“We race a lot at Lismore, Grafton, and Ballina, plus Toowoomba, but we go there more than we would Brisbane or Gold Coast normally,” Barker said.

“The owners are having to run the horses out of their grade – lots are struggling because their jobs or businesses are shutting down, so it’s very tough at the moment.

“We need to run (the horses) wherever we can just to get some prize money in the door – it can get a bit depressing when you know the horses aren’t really going to run well, but you enter them anyway to get some prize money and keep things turning over.”

Fellow Southern Downs horse trainer Michael Nolan had nominations in both Beaudesert and Ipswich races, and seemed equally hopeful for results.

“We’ve got Solo Artist in the 1200m race at Beaudesert on Sunday, and two-year-old Thirsty Canoe in the 1350m at Ipswich on Monday,” Nolan said.

“Both horses are in the right races with the right barriers and the right jockeys, so both looking really good and should have every chance of a win.”

Nolan agreed that while he was grateful that the racing industry was able to stay alive, the coronavirus would definitely mean a more localised season.

“The winter carnival is always tough, and in Brisbane it’s probably going to be even tougher with zoning and getting your runners there the day before to have a horse to get ready for the winter in Brisbane.

“For some (owners), the reason they have horses here locally and don’t send them away is that they like to come and see them and participate, so there’s probably quite a few people missing that privilege at the moment.

“But again, we’re on the luckier end of the scale, and things are going for better and will soon improve.”