Racing reaches $2.4M deal to save local turf clubs

SECURING THE FUTURE: Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant is hopeful Racing Queensland funding will help them through the period of uncertainty.

THE racing industry has been offered a lifeline by its governing body Racing Queensland, which announced a $2.4 million cash advance to clubs across the state.

Details on how the funding will be rolled out are yet to be announced, and the specific figure given to tracks like the Warwick Turf Club is yet to be decided.

It was an announcement club president Phil Grant was relieved to hear, after the drastic changes made to the racing community.

“We’re not sure how quickly Racing Queensland will be able to give us any sort of figure,” Mr Grant said.

“What we are waiting on is for legislation from the government to come through, and I think we’ll hear more from them (Racing Queensland) after that as to what sort of help they will give us.

“All we know is that there is funding available.”

A race meeting scheduled for May and the iconic picnic races have been cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus, with previous meetings going ahead without punters.

The loss of revenue from major meetings, like Picnics and the Warwick Cup, are what keep the country turf club alive, according to Mr Grant.

“It’s not just the day to day stuff where we are losing money; when we have our bigger days, we generate a lot of income,” he said.

“There are some clubs who have had to cancel their major meets, and they’re potentially losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“That’s literally what we’re looking at at the moment if it keeps going through the whole year – we will lose a lot of money.

“When this is over, you still want to be here to continue racing.”

Queensland’s multimillion-dollar racing industry has already felt the strain of the virus threat after it announced the inclusion of zoning to race meetings.

Warwick trainers Scott Barker and Mick Hemmings are now only able to race their horses in the Metro South West region, including tracks on the Gold Coast, Toowoomba and Ipswich.

The inclusion of zoning limits trainers to eight regions of competition, which Warwick trainer Scott Barker said was already taking a toll on country trainers like himself.

“It’s difficult for us to get starts when you have a country horse and trying to compete against Gold Coast trainers,” Mr Barker said.

“Most country clubs rely on race meetings to keep their track afloat, and other businesses in the community also benefit from it.”

While the funding from Racing Queensland will largely benefit clubs, Mr Barker is hopeful there will be future funding made available to trainers.

“It is definitely a big positive, and Racing Queensland has definitely improved in the past couple of years,” he said.

“That would be great if trainers could be supported, but at least it’s a start for the clubs.

“If it (racing) stops, there is no money coming in and if the horses aren’t racing the owners won’t want to pay to keep them.

“We need to race and the prize money coming in to sustain our business.”

While the turf club is yet to make a decision on the status of its major race meeting, the Warwick Cup, there is hope the race will proceed as scheduled.

“After six months, if the Cup goes ahead it can be a celebration of better times to come, hopefully,” Mr Grant said.

“After the bit of rain, it seemed to put a bit of a spring in everyone’s stride and like the weight had been lifted – the general feeling around the place was that we were in for a better time.

“But unfortunately, coronavirus doesn’t discriminate.”