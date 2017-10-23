Radio stars heading to Warwick

Hamish & Gabi, the Breakfast Crew, from Hit FM will be at the Warwick Rodeo this week.

POPULAR HitFM breakfast radio presenters Hamish and Gabi will broadcast live from Warwick this week.

The Toowoomba duo will be at the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft at the Warwick Showgrounds on Thursday between 6am and 9am.

Anyone who wants to see the pair do their thing live on stage is invited to head along and have a look and as an added bonus the first 100 people will get a free coffee.

The pair will entertain the crowds with their morning show banter as well as playing the popular songs of the day.