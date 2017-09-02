Rail bid alive as decision looms

THE push for the inland rail to loop near Warwick continues, as a decision from the federal government looms.

Southern Downs Regional Council, which has been firmly behind the proposal, hopes to convince the State Government to recommend for the line to come through Warwick.

Gary Hayes has been a key player in the inland rail bid, and said it would have a number of significant benefits for the area.

"So far the state government has been impressed with the expansion happening in Warwick,” Mr Hayes said.

"In preliminary meetings we've pushed the huge potential for further industrial and economic expansion in the region.

"Hopefully our foresight towards the future of the area will give us an advantage.

"It would be best to use existing lines, as opposed to building across a floodplain.”

Mr Hayes said despite the decision still being up in the air, Warwick has presented a strong case.

"Council has had inquiries from businesses that have said they will look to expand in Warwick,” he said.

"If we don't have the rail, that makes it a huge downside to attract this growth.

"The processing of agricultural products has the ability to expand with the rail.

"The location in relation to Brisbane, as well as the connectivity through the Cunningham Hwy, is another positive for the proposal.”