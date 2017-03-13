28°
Rain and storms deliver wet start to lucky few in Qld

Chris Honnery, The Courier-Mail and staff writers | 13th Mar 2017 8:09 AM

PARTS of Queensland have woken to severe storms this morning with meteorologists expecting more rain to continue throughout the day.

Rainfall totals of around 93mm have been recorded at Inglewood, near Goondiwindi, as a line of severe storms passed through the Darling Downs region.

A thunderstorm, currently affecting the Toowoomba ranges, is becoming weaker as it tracks towards the east coast.
 

Warwick has had 24mm since 9am Sunday, Toowoomba has had 12mm.

Sunshine Coast hinterland areas of Cooran and Kin Kin had about 17mm, while much of the region has otherwise missed out on a wet start to the week.

Weatherzone meteorologist Rob Sharpe said it could mean a few drops of rain for Brisbane and the Gold Coast later this morning.

"It's likely to produce just a couple of millimetres (of rain) and the odd lightning strike," he said.

"There is a risk of further showers and storms for the southeast later today."

Mr Sharpe said the southeast coast was more likely to see rain tomorrow and on Wednesday.

