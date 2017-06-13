Rain continues to dampen the Downs

UMBRELLAS UP: Warwick is in for a wet week.

RAIN will be a regular visitor to the Southern Downs over the next few days, but frost will hold off at least until the weekend.

Bureau of Meterology forecaster David Bernard said there would be showers and patchy rainfall, with between 5-10mm expected to hit the ground. "Storms are a small possibility but not particularly likely,” he said.

Mr Bernard said the same conditions can be expected on Thursday, with Warwick avoiding the heavy falls expected to be seen on the Gold Coast and hinterland.

"There might be a little more rain around. It'll just be some spillover showers from the coast.”

Thermometers will read temperatures a little too warm for frost, giving a reading of a little below 20 degrees for the next few days.

"We don't really see any really cold mornings until the weekend or the start of next week,” Mr Bernard said.

"Cloud coverage and wind are some factors that keep the temperatures up overnight.”

Wet weather gear may be the order of the week, but a bit of puddle jumping will soon put a silver lining on those clouds.