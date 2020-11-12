Rain-damaged roads get $6 million reconstruction

REPAIRS AHEAD: Roadworks on Albion St, Warwick as SDRC announces rain-damage reconstruction is continuing.

REPAIRS AHEAD: Roadworks on Albion St, Warwick as SDRC announces rain-damage reconstruction is continuing.

RAIN-BATTERED roads around the region are soon to be spruced up, with a multi-million dollar works program ramping up.

Southern Downs Regional Council received about $6 million in federal funding for reconstruction following early 2020 rainfall.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi assured the community work was steadily continuing.

“The rain event in February was significant and widespread with some areas across the region

experiencing their highest single-day rainfall in over 20 years,” Cr Pennisi said.

“While this volume of rain was welcomed relief for our gardens and tanks, it caused tremendous but surmountable damage to our unsealed road networks.

“Council acted quickly to address the areas that needed immediate attention, and the long term recovery has been ongoing since.

Greymare restoration works have been completed with further works to be rolled out across the region and completed by the end of 2022.

It comes as Victoria St works commence to improve pavement and drainage.

Sections of Victoria St will be affected, between Rosehill Rd and Ellis St, with traffic controllers and delays predicted.

The works are expected to be completed within seven weeks.

Queensland rail also announced this week it will temporarily close Easey St, between Willi and Pratten Sts, from 8am — 5pm on November 16 for bridge maintenance.

The alternative route will be Pratten, Easey St, Cunningham Hwy, and Lyndhurst Ln.

Residents nearby may also experience some noise disruptions due to construction.

Additional roads closed or damaged currently, according to the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads are:

KARARA:

– Cunningham Highway: Roadworks reducing lanes in all directions from Monday to Friday 6am — 6pm. The reduced speed limit is 40km/h during these hours.

TREGONY:

– Cunningham Highway: Westbound lane closed until further notice, with reduced speed of 50kms. Delays expected during active hours

KILLARNEY AND CULLENDORE:

– Cullendore and Border Rds: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au

STANTHORPE:

– New England Highway: Roadworks affected all lanes between MacKenzie St and Stanthorpe Connection Rd. Reduced speed of 40km/h between 6am — 6pm Monday to Friday.

Heavy vehicle operators are advised that width and/or mass restrictions may apply at road works. Please check the TMR web site for site specific conditions: www.tmr.qld.gov.au

