RAIN EVENT: Wet days ahead for Southern Downs

THE Southern Downs is in for a wet few days as separate weather systems wreak havoc across the state.



In the far west of the state heavy showers are tracking east and Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lauren Pattie said the Southern Downs would be in line for showers beginning later today.



"We're also expecting thunderstorms associated with this system as well as patchy rain areas over the next few days for the south- east of the state," she said.



"It won't be full on rain, but we should start to see an increase in shower activity throughout the day.



"On Friday, the region is likely to see patchy rain and isolated thunderstorms and on Saturday there still be some rain around but it will begin to clear into Sunday."



Ms Pattie said the trough in the Coral Sea along the Queensland coast would drift to the south a little bit.



"The weather we'll see in the south-east of the state will be a combination of these two systems," she said.



"There'll definitely be nowhere near as much rain as to the west or north, but places could see 5mm-20mm over the next few days."



