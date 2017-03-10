Rain forecast to return for weekend

WET WEEKEND: The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rain for the Southern Downs on Sunday and through next week.

DO YOUR washing tomorrow and keep an umbrella handy on Sunday and next week as the weather experts have forecast a high chance of rain.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie predicts showers will be heaviest on Sunday evening into Monday morning.

"There is a system developing over the western part of the state bringing a 60 to 70 per cent chance of rain on the Southern Downs on Monday.

"Ahead of that, the region can expect clear days,” she said.

BOM forecasts rain for the region from Sunday until Thursday with the likelihood of showers and storms ranging from 50 to 80%.

Overnight temperatures were expected to range between 17 and 20 degrees tomorrow with daytime temperatures reaching 31 to 36 degrees. Overnight temperatures were forecast between 19 and 22 degrees on Sunday with daytime temperatures reaching 29 to 34 degrees.

BOM senior climatologist Robyn Duell said temperatures would stay above average across most of Australia in autumn.

"Days and nights are likely to be cooler than average in parts of the far north but warmer than average over the rest of Australia,” she said.

"The rainfall outlook until May indicates below average rainfall for much of Australia which means the rains could be late.”