Rain glorious rain: great falls across the region

People enjoyed a drenching at the Wivenhoe Dam spillway on Boxing Day. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

AFTER falls of up to 36mm around Warwick on Sunday night, Warwick residents were again treated to another night of solid rain, and it hasn't let up yet.

Rain is still falling steadily all across the region with up to 24mm already recorded in Warwick since 9am yesterday.

Applethorpe has recorded further falls of 25mm overnight and residents report falls of 20mm at Deuchar north of Warwick.

Today will be a wet one with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting heavy falls and the chance of thunderstorms, possibly severe.

The top temperature today is forecast to be 27 degrees.

The outlook for Wednesday is much the same with an 80% chance of rain, more thunderstorms and a top of 26 degrees.

At this stage, Thursday will see a 50% chance of rain and a top of 26.

The BOM is predicting rain right through until next week.