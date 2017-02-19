Rain has started but severe storms now less likely

Some storms have battered Warwick already this summer and more expected.

UPDATE: 5.45pm

THERE has been between 10mm and 15mm rain in parts of the Inglewood and Goondiwindi areas this afternoon and similar falls are likely on the Southern Downs.

Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said while there was still a chance of a severe storm, the likelihood was rain between 10mm and 15mm from now into the night and fine conditions tomorrow.

He predicted it would start to rain in Warwick around 5.20pm and was right on the money. Earlier in the day, Warwick recorded .2mm.

EARLIER:

SOME weak storms are currently hitting Leyburn as the Southern Downs prepares for the possibility of severe thunderstorms between now and midnight.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Dean Narramore said the first storms for the afternoon and evening for the Warwick area were currently hitting Leyburn to the north west of Warwick.

"The current storms will more likely be severe to the west and north of Warwick," Mr Narramore said.

While severe early storms are not expected in the Warwick area, he said there was a possibility of severe storms later in the evening.

"They could be more severe up to midnight, storms are now developing in the Goondiwindi and Moonie areas," he said.

BUREAU WARNING at 2.35pm: Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Dalby, Maroochydore, Roma, Kingaroy, Stanthorpe, Caboolture and Goondiwindi.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:35 pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the south east Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.

Warnings are also available on www.bom.gov.au or call 1300659219.