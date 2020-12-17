Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

The southeast is set for another damp day after reports of up to 180mm falling in some parts of southern Queensland overnight.

On the southern Darling Downs, where a man died in floodwaters while trying to move cattle to higher ground, there are reports 180mm fell in just an hour.

People are also reporting more than 100mm of rain overnight in Theodore and 50mm in Chinchilla.

In southeast Queensland, 45.4mm fell in Coolangatta with another 30mm possible today.

Nambour on the Sunshine Coast recorded 43.2mm, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting an 80 per cent chance of up to 25mm more today.

A backyard at Chinchilla, which received about 50mm of rain. Picture: Sandra Dee/Facebook

It comes as heatwave conditions have returned to the state's west, with temperatures expected to exceed the average by six to 10C.

Birdsville is expected to reach 45C today, while Thargomindah and Longreach can expect to be as hot as 43C.

Two storms dumped almost 50mm of rain at Moura. Picture: Catherine Hicks/Facebook

Official Rainfall totals since 9am Wednesday

Coolangatta - 45.4mm

Nambour - 43.2mm

Gold Coast - 31.2mm

Canungra - 28.4mm

Greenbank - 5.4mm

Brisbane - 4.8mm

