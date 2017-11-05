Rain makes sure Hirstglen fire is out

Emergency services worked all afternoon on the fire at Hirstglen.

RAIN and a little hail at 5.30pm made sure a grass fire on the Clifton to Gatton road at Hirstglen was extinguished.

The fire was 30km from the New England Highway intersection with the road from Clifton to Gatton.

Ten rural fire brigade units were on the scene, eight from Cambooya and two from Nobby.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was "mostly out” when the rain came at 5.30pm.

The road from Clifton to Gatton was closed during the afternoon and re-opened at 5.17pm