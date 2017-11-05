News

Rain makes sure Hirstglen fire is out

Emergency services worked all afternoon on the fire at Hirstglen.
Emergency services worked all afternoon on the fire at Hirstglen. Paul Donaldson BUN200617FIRE9
by Gerard Walsh

RAIN and a little hail at 5.30pm made sure a grass fire on the Clifton to Gatton road at Hirstglen was extinguished.

The fire was 30km from the New England Highway intersection with the road from Clifton to Gatton.

Ten rural fire brigade units were on the scene, eight from Cambooya and two from Nobby.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was "mostly out” when the rain came at 5.30pm.

The road from Clifton to Gatton was closed during the afternoon and re-opened at 5.17pm

Topics:  cambooya clifton gatton road grass fire hirstglen nobby queensland fire and emergency services

Warwick Daily News

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Severe storm warning for Warwick in next hour

Severe storm warning for Warwick in next hour

WARNING for Southern Downs area tonight.

Massive power outages tonight - 6500 homes out

Power is out Sunday night after the storm.

Good rain on Sunday afternoon if you were under it

More severe storms forecast for Monday

Storms clouds will be around for the first half of the week.

Early storms head each side of Warwick on Sunday but more on the way

Warwick's wacky racer can't wait to burn rubber

Lachlann Locke can't wait to get his billy cart out onto the Morgan Park track next weekend.

The Wacky Racers will be held on Sunday, November 12 at Morgan Park

Local Partners