Rain to reach Warwick in time for 2021

DESPERATE FOR A DROP: Warwick residents are clinging to hopes of more rain this week.

RAIN could return to the Rose City this week after a period of dry conditions but forecasters warned the region could miss out on the big falls being received by our coastal neighbours.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff predicted Warwick could receive between 2 and 8mm later this week as a Western Australian trough moved further inland.

“As it starts to move east, that increases the chance of rainfall for Warwick,” Ms Hoff said.

“In particular, Wednesday looks to be the best day for rain at 70 per cent.

“However, there is just a lingering chance of fairly light rain from Thursday to Sunday.”

If a thunderstorm develops, the rainfall total for Warwick could increase to 15mm Ms Hoff said.

“It’s still not a very heavy rainfall,” she added.

The forecaster’s prediction comes as many in the region pin their hopes on rain to kickstart 2021.

Leslie Dam is sitting at 12.52 per cent capacity, down 0.01 per cent from last week.

Temperatures are expected to increase at the end of the week, in line with January averages.

“We can see 33C from tomorrow, with that shifting to 28C on Wednesday with an increase of cloud cover,” Ms Hoff said.

“However it will slowly warm up over the weekend, going back to 30C on Sunday.”



Warwick’s December average is 29.6C while January is slightly higher at 30.5C.

In other parts of Queensland, residents are expecting rainfalls of up 80mm this week, with isolated showers of up to 100mm.