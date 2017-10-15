Rain too much for heavy horse day

Action at Mick Bradford's Heavy Horse Day at Yangan in the past.

OVERNIGHT rain has put pay to the hopes for the Yangan Heavy Horse Day this Sunday.

There was 8mm rain overnight on the property of Mick Bradford on top of rain earlier in the week which made the soil too wet for the popular demonstrations of ploughing and other farm activities from yesteryear,

More rain is forecast. There is a high chance of showers in the east of the Darling Downs and a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

The heavy horse day has been postponed and a new date will be set.

Watch the Daily News for details of the new date for the day at Yangan which is one of the biggest charity events on the Southern Downs each year.