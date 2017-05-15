Rain on the way for Southern Downs

WITH a major rain event heading across the northern and central parts of Queensland later this week, the Southern Downs will be in the firing line for decent falls.

The showers are expected to start Thursday with the Bureau of Meteorology confirming the region will see falls of 30mm and potentially more in some parts.

Daytime temperatures in Warwick all this week will hover around the 20-22 degree mark and minimums overnight will get as low as six degrees on Wednesday and seven degrees tomorrow.

In Stanthorpe it will be much the same although daytime temps will be a few degrees lower, ranging between 17-20 degrees.

On Thursday there is a 30% chance of rain on the Southern Downs, increasing to 40% on Friday and 70% on Saturday.

Drivers should take care on the roads this morning as a heavy fog blankets Warwick reducing visibility to only 50 metres in parts of town.