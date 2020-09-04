Menu
Rainbow mum makes stand against Teewah ‘tools’

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
4th Sep 2020 12:10 AM | Updated: 4:40 AM
A RAINBOW Beach businesswoman and mother has drawn a line in the sand on reckless and dangerous behaviour at Teewah Beach, and is calling on people to dob in the "tools".

Carolyn Elder has launched the Dob in a Teewah Tool Facebook page with the aim of bringing the dangerous behaviour of the past few months to a halt.

"We're sick of it," Mrs Elder said.

"If they're not going to look after themselves then something has to be done."

Mrs Elder's creation of a social media reporting point follows a spate of serious incidents, including the death of an 18-year-old man.

Frustration over hooning at Teewah Beach continues to grow, with some now capturing footage and sharing it online.
As the mother of a boy who was seriously hurt when he was hit by a car at Rainbow Beach, she said something had to change before it got worse.

"No-one needs to go through what we've been through," she said.
Mrs Elder, a nine year resident of Rainbow Beach, said Teewah always had its share of bad behaviour, but "we've just got a lot more of it happening in a short time".

She said a big part of this was tourists had inundated Teewah during what is traditionally an off-peak part of the year.

"We don't have the usual police presence that we have in the holiday periods," she said.

The COVID border closures had forced those who would usually be camping in places like northern New South Wales to find a new getaway spot.

The beach has been in the spotlight following a string of serious incidents in the past month, including a fatal crash and a roll over (pictured above) in a separate incident.
But it was not a clear cut situation, with Rainbow Beach businesses reliant on tourism from Teewah and Double Island - something which could be under threat with Rainbow Beach Senior Constable Mick Emery calling for a ban on camping and driving on the beach as a solution.

Mrs Elder said enforcement could still solve the issue.

"There has to be a higher police presence, more support for the police, and harsher penalties."

This included the threat of those caught losing their vehicle and being whacked with a big fine.

And she wanted the Dob in a Tool page to help police do their job by giving people somewhere they could lodge details to be passed on.

"It has to be known it's not acceptable any more," she said.

