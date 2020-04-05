Rainbow rallies community gratitude

SPREADING JOY: Lisa Hansford's new window decoration is one she hopes will inspire the community.

WHEN Lisa Hansford decided to brighten up her business, she could only dream of the impact it would have on the community.

The small business owner took inspiration from stores around the world who began placing a rainbow in shop windows to show their support for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s really nice and seeing the rainbow you just know that you’re supported as a community and that we stand together,” Mrs Hansford said.

“The rainbow is meant to represent the good after the bad; after a storm there is usually a rainbow on the end.”

The rainbow, which was only placed in the Scoop Health Food Works window on Saturday, has already had an overwhelmingly positive response from members of the community.

“I’ve had so many comments and personal messages of people saying can you please add certain words to the window,” she said.

“There is a lot of gratitude going around for our essential workers, including the tradies who are continuing to work.

“There’s nearly 20 things to go up tomorrow when I get to the store – it’s fantastic.”

With a number of small businesses starting to feel the financial impacts of the virus, Mrs Hansford said it had been a mixed response for her business.

“My cleaning products are selling really well at the moment,” she said.

“It’s hard to say on other fronts at the moment; we are definitely missing the foot traffic though.

“People are just wanting to get in and do their shopping and then go.”

The simple gesture is one Mrs Hansford is hopeful other small businesses in the community will rally behind.

“I would encourage all of the businesses to put it up to show we are sticking together,” she said.

“As a community, we’ve been through so much in the past two years – we just need to stick together because we will get through this.”