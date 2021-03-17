Menu
The scene of the rollover on Rainbow Beach Road on Tuesday. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
News

Rainbow rollover witness ‘can’t see how they survived’

Shelley Strachan
17th Mar 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
Rainbow Beach resident and a passionate advocate for improvements on the Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach Roads, Tony Stewart, has expressed his relief and disbelief that the occupants of the car involved in yesterday's rollover on the Rainbow Beach Road walked away with minor injuries.

Emergency crews at the scene of the crash on Rainbow Beach Road on Tuesday where two people were taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
Occupants out of car in Rainbow Beach rollover

The car carrying two people rolled about a kilometre from the Tin Can Bay Road intersection and both occupants were at first thought to be trapped.

" I came home past it as the ambulance was leaving and can't see how they survived," Mr Stewart said.

"Must have been airbags that saved them. The look made me feel sick," he said.

Emergency crews at the scene of the crash on Rainbow Beach Road on Tuesday. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
Mr Stewart has spent years campaigning to get more pullover bays and overtaking lanes on both roads, which have only become busier as the local population has grown and visitations from the south east corner have skyrocketed since COVID.

He said he had still had no word from Gympie Regional Council on the fate of a petition to demand those changes "but will keep trying".

"Easter is coming in a hurry, so hope everyone stays safe."

Emergency crews at the scene of the crash on Rainbow Beach Road. Photos: Scott Kovacevic
