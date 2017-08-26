Raising her profile in the Rose City

Jane Pollard and her business, Catalyst Accounting and Tax, are first-time nominees in 2017.

ANOTHER business dipping its toes into the excitement of the Heritage Bank Business Excellence Awards for the first time is Catalyst Accounting and Tax.

Run by Jane Pollard out of her home office in Percy St, the business has operated in the Rose City for four years.

"We figured it was time to throw our hat into the ring,” Mrs Pollard said.

"Over the years we've been slowly making inroads into the local clientbases but we'd still like to raise the profile of our business locally.

"I think the awards are a great way to get our name out there and be known as another option in town.”

Mrs Pollard, an active member of the Warwick Chamber of Commerce who currently serves as treasurer of the organisation, said it was a great way to become part of the local business community.

"I've been involved with BNOW (Business Network of Warwick) since its inception and that, along with the chamber, is very interesting,” she said.

"There's a lot going on in town, heaps of different projects and it's an exciting to be in business in Warwick.”

Mrs Pollard said the awards were a great opportunity to get a well-earned pat on the back.

"Sometimes being in business can be a bit of a solo journey,” she said.

"So stopping for a moment to get some recognition from peers can show you you're on the right track and doing good things.

"And it's always to see what other businesses are doing.”

Mrs Pollard said her strengths were a passion for helping small businesses, experience and embracing technology.

"We're what you call real-time accountants,” she said.

"Using the latest technology to manage our clients finances right now.

"I focus a lot on training my clients and bookkeepers to ensure they produce good, reliable data, which ensure a smooth process.”

Mrs Pollard said taking out an award tonight would go a long way to helping get the firm's name into the wider community.

"It's an exciting time and the team at Catalyst Accounting and Tax is excited to be a part of it.”