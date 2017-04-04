Rally to support great cause

DUST AND DOLLARS: Geoff Lang is heading off on his second Great Endeavour Rally as a support sponsor.

FOR the second year in a row, Geoff Lang is preparing to hit the road for the Great Endeavour Rally.

Mr Lang, dealer principal at Transport Field Service in Warwick, said he was delighted to support the event on its 30th anniversary.

"I entered as a participant in 1991,” he said.

"Then last year I signed up as a support sponsor, and I'm doing it again this year.

"Mr Lang and his faithful tow truck TOWSTA tag along with rally, offering support and assistance to anyone who needs it.

"There's also a mobile mechanic, and the Australian Army is also on hand to help out,” he said.

"It's not a race, but it's all about making the kilometres every day, and built into the whole thing is some great driving, some great sight-seeing and some challenging dirt roads.

"All you need to enter is a car that will make the journey, a couple of mates and a sense of humour.”

The 2017 Great Endeavour Rally goes from June 9 to June 17, and is an epic trip through the Daintree Rainforest, via Cape Tribulation and the Bloomfield Track.

They are calling it the Coral Sea Adventure, from Yeppoon to Hervey Bay via Cooktown, taking in remote beaches, crystal blue seas and all while offering drivers plenty of banter along the way.

Mr Lang said the more participants the merrier.

The more entrants we get in, the more money we raise for the Endeavour Foundation,” he said.

"There is still plenty of time to get involved and I'd really love to see as many entrants from the Southern Downs as possible.

"Everyone pays a vehicle fee and an individual fee and hopefully raises a bit for the foundation as well.

"These costs cover your food, accommodation, entertainment, support vehicle and spares.”

Mr Lang said he loved taking part.

"The Endeavour Foundation is a great locally based charity here in Warwick and Stanthorpe,” he said.

"So taking part lets me support a national charity at a local level.

"As rallies go, there's nothing that compares.

"After a day travelling through beautiful countryside, everyone camps under the stars in remote locations, all full of good country food cooked by local community groups.

"Before we pack up and head out on the road again.

Mr Lang said the camaraderie was amazing.

"And everyone is so genuinely committed to improving the lives of people with a disability.

"That's what makes it so special.”

Great Endeavour Rally co-ordinator Paul Purcell said that a return visit by Transport Field Service was just the news that the team had been waiting for.

"We were so grateful to Geoff for all his help last year, not to mention really enjoying having him on board. It's not just about the equipment - crucial as that is - it's about having someone come along who really adds to the spirit of the event.

For more info or to sign up head to great.endeavour.com