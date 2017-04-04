23°
News

Rally to support great cause

Jonno Colfs
| 4th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
DUST AND DOLLARS: Geoff Lang is heading off on his second Great Endeavour Rally as a support sponsor.
DUST AND DOLLARS: Geoff Lang is heading off on his second Great Endeavour Rally as a support sponsor. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR the second year in a row, Geoff Lang is preparing to hit the road for the Great Endeavour Rally.

Mr Lang, dealer principal at Transport Field Service in Warwick, said he was delighted to support the event on its 30th anniversary.

"I entered as a participant in 1991,” he said.

"Then last year I signed up as a support sponsor, and I'm doing it again this year.

"Mr Lang and his faithful tow truck TOWSTA tag along with rally, offering support and assistance to anyone who needs it.

"There's also a mobile mechanic, and the Australian Army is also on hand to help out,” he said.

"It's not a race, but it's all about making the kilometres every day, and built into the whole thing is some great driving, some great sight-seeing and some challenging dirt roads.

"All you need to enter is a car that will make the journey, a couple of mates and a sense of humour.”

The 2017 Great Endeavour Rally goes from June 9 to June 17, and is an epic trip through the Daintree Rainforest, via Cape Tribulation and the Bloomfield Track.

They are calling it the Coral Sea Adventure, from Yeppoon to Hervey Bay via Cooktown, taking in remote beaches, crystal blue seas and all while offering drivers plenty of banter along the way.

Mr Lang said the more participants the merrier.

The more entrants we get in, the more money we raise for the Endeavour Foundation,” he said.

"There is still plenty of time to get involved and I'd really love to see as many entrants from the Southern Downs as possible.

"Everyone pays a vehicle fee and an individual fee and hopefully raises a bit for the foundation as well.

"These costs cover your food, accommodation, entertainment, support vehicle and spares.”

Mr Lang said he loved taking part.

"The Endeavour Foundation is a great locally based charity here in Warwick and Stanthorpe,” he said.

"So taking part lets me support a national charity at a local level.

"As rallies go, there's nothing that compares.

"After a day travelling through beautiful countryside, everyone camps under the stars in remote locations, all full of good country food cooked by local community groups.

"Before we pack up and head out on the road again.

Mr Lang said the camaraderie was amazing.

"And everyone is so genuinely committed to improving the lives of people with a disability.

"That's what makes it so special.”

Great Endeavour Rally co-ordinator Paul Purcell said that a return visit by Transport Field Service was just the news that the team had been waiting for.

"We were so grateful to Geoff for all his help last year, not to mention really enjoying having him on board. It's not just about the equipment - crucial as that is - it's about having someone come along who really adds to the spirit of the event.

For more info or to sign up head to great.endeavour.com

Warwick Daily News
Rally to support great cause

Rally to support great cause

For the second year in a row, Geoff Lang is preparing to hit the road for the Great Endeavour Rally.

Hockey association on top of the flood threat

PREPARED: Warwick Hockey Club took precautions and sandbag entrances to the turf fields when the flood hit late last week.

Getting ready for the flood worked like clockwork

Skaters in Warwick clean-up

GNARLY: Seth Alroy, Kai Page (back), Ty Beckhouse and Reece Mills back on deck at the recently cleaned skate park.

Warwick skate park has been scrubbed clean by proactive group

Breathing life into a slice of Warwick history

GRAND DESIGNS: Mark Cains has bought new life to Warwick's iconic Abbey of the Roses.

How a couple from the Gold Coast brought the Abbey back to life

Local Partners

Coin collection honours heroes

AN EXCLUSIVE one-off collection featuring four "copper" 25 cent coins is set to be released in Australia - and you're first in line.

Picnic set to attract large crowd

CROWD FAVOURITE: People are expected to travel from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Kingaroy and Tenterfield the Killarney Picnic Basket Day.

Thousands are expected to attend the Picnic Basket Day in Killarney.

Cooper Cup first for the season in polocrosse

ACTION: A Cunningham junior (left) in action against Chinchilla last season.

Polocrosse season just around the corner

Forget the big wet - Warwick to host Dalby in TRL today

TRY: Brandon Vaughan jumps on a loose ball to score for Warwick against Souths last weekend.

Cowboys expect tough Saturday night game from Dalby

Colts eye a full season in Warwick Water Rats B grade

GAME: Water Rats colts (front from left) Nathan Walker, Darcy Meek, Tom Winter, Joseph Levick, (back) Jacob Wilton-Johnson, Jared Fearby and Jonny Winter.

The young guns ready to fire for Water Rats

Married At First Sight's dumped wife: ‘It was brutal’

IN the torturous MAFS finale, Nadia breaks down as she describes the moment her controlling husband ditched her off-camera.

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

Mark and Chris’ fine dining AFL-themed restaurant unsurprisingly tanks.

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy.

My Kitchen Rules villain Josh splits from wife Amy

Josh and Amy in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

HE WAS dubbed MKR's villain, and it seems his wife needed some space

MAFS bride Susan says Sean isn’t the man viewers think he is

Sean and Sean seem like reality TV’s most drama free couple on the show.Source:Channel 9

They're portrayed as the love birds but it seems that's not true

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

Susan Rawlings and Lauren Bran hit out at the series.

‘Treated like monkeys’: MAFS brides Lauren and Susan hit out.

When Hamish met Andy: How it all began

Hamish and Andy met way back in 2000.

Andy Lee has revealed how he first met Hamish Blake.

The haunting tale of Hanging Rock

Strange things happened when Picnic at Hanging Rock producer Pat Lovell visiting the actual rock in Victoria.

A group of girls vanished at one of Australia’s creepiest spots.

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $270,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Enjoy All The Spoils!

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $549,000

Situated in 'Meadowbank Estate' this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

1735m2 Elevated Building Block with City Views

13 Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

This quality 1735m2 elevated building block with magnificent views of the city of Warwick and beyond to the Border Ranges. Close to the CBD, schools, golf course...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

4 Bedroom Brick with Double Shed

139a Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 3 $329,000

This tidy 4 bedroom brick home situated in a quiet location with excellent rural views to the north. Features 4 bedrooms master with ensuite and walk-in-robe, open...

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!