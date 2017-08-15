Ram show ramps up for Inglewood

CATTLE judging may have wrapped up at the Ekka but sheep breeders still have a chance to show off their goods.

Inglewood stud owner Lyndon Frey said he was hoping to secure more champion titles for Silverdale Dorset Stud at his fifth Brisbane Exhibition.

"I've been gearing up now for months and our sheep are as good if not better than last year so we're expecting to do very well,” Mr Frey said.

"My big ram jingoes has won five championships since Ekka last year including Goondiwindi and Allora and we've got some great ewes.

"I'm taking 15 ewes and 14 rams which is my biggest consignment yet but I'll have 11 helpers with me for judging on Thursday and Friday.”