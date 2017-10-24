Ranch upbeat despite defeat

HE MADE us all smile with his incredible good looks, but unfortunately it wasn't enough to woo the judges.
Kentucky Rancher, the adorable 19-month-old Cairn Terrier who represented Warwick and owner Maxine Lee at the Queensland Puppy of the Year titles in Brisbane at the weekend, sadly came home empty-handed.
It wasn't all doom and gloom though, as Ms Lee said they enjoyed a good weekend on the road.
"The judges had 11 dogs in a tent and chose a top four from there,” Ms Lee said.
"We went there and had a go.
"We still had a good time, it was enjoyable and there were a lot of dog people around.
"We got to see a lot of people that we have competed with during the year.”
The appearance of Ranch marked Ms Lee's fourth entrance into the competition, and she didn't rule out trying for a fifth next year.
"It all depends on if you get a puppy through to the puppy in show,” she said.
"It would be good if it did happen, but it just depends on how they go this year.
"The cut-off date is August next year.”