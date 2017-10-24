Ranch upbeat despite defeat

Kentucky Rancher at the Kyogle Kennel Show on October 5.

HE MADE us all smile with his incredible good looks, but unfortunately it wasn't enough to woo the judges.

Kentucky Rancher, the adorable 19-month-old Cairn Terrier who represented Warwick and owner Maxine Lee at the Queensland Puppy of the Year titles in Brisbane at the weekend, sadly came home empty-handed.

It wasn't all doom and gloom though, as Ms Lee said they enjoyed a good weekend on the road.

"The judges had 11 dogs in a tent and chose a top four from there,” Ms Lee said.

"We went there and had a go.

"We still had a good time, it was enjoyable and there were a lot of dog people around.

"We got to see a lot of people that we have competed with during the year.”

The appearance of Ranch marked Ms Lee's fourth entrance into the competition, and she didn't rule out trying for a fifth next year.

"It all depends on if you get a puppy through to the puppy in show,” she said.

"It would be good if it did happen, but it just depends on how they go this year.

"The cut-off date is August next year.”