RANGE CHAOS: Down-section of range completely closed

Truck : Range recovery mission after truck overturns.

UPDATE 11.30AM: THE down-section of the Toowoomba Range is now closed as emergency services work to clear a truck which rolled early this morning.

Both lanes eastbound will remain closed for the next few hours as the rescue mission begins to remove the B-double truck.

Emergency services are removing a truck that rolled on the Toowoomba Range.

The up-section of the range remains open at the moment but it will most likely be closed.

Cars and light vehicles are urged to find alternative routes and diversions are in place through Murphys Creek and Flagstone Creek.

UPDATE 8.40AM: Police will close the Toowoomba Range later today as a recovery mission gets under way to clear a truck which rolled early this morning.

A truck on the range has overturned. Emergency services are recovering the vehicle. Tara Miko

Cars and light vehicles are being urged to find alternative routes out of Toowoomba after a truck rolled about 3am.

Transport and Main Roads officers and police have closed the left eastbound lane at the top of the Toowoomba Range from Cohoe St to divert traffic around the B-double truck.

Traffic cameras show eastbound traffic is heavily congested from Cohoe St but a clear run towards the bottom of the range around the truck.

Toowoomba police said both lanes will be forced to close to allow cranes and recovery equipment to safely remove the truck.

An overturned wide-load vehicle is causing delays on the Toowoomba Range, with disruptions predicted to last most of the day. Kevin Farmer

Cars and light vehicles are urged to take Murphys Creek or Flagstone Creek if possible, police said.

EARLIER 6.10AM: A overturned wide-load vehicle is causing massive disruptions on the Toowoomba Range this morning.

A heavy vehicle with a wide load overturned on the eastbound top section of the range about 3am.

The driver was uninjured and was not required to be transported to hospital.

An overturned wide-load vehicle is causing delays on the Toowoomba Range, with disruptions predicted to last most of the day. Kevin Farmer

Toowoomba Police are on scene directing traffic, with one lane open.

A police spokesman said there was the potential for it to cause disruptions to traffic all day.

"We will probably have to block the up and down section of the range for recovery," he said.

Diversions will be put in place while the recovery is under way, which will be later today.