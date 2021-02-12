RANKED: Warwick’s 10 worst drink drivers

IN COURT: These are the top 10 Warwick drink driving offenders. Picture: Evgen_Prozhyrko

From a man who crashed while nearly five times the legal alcohol limit to a man who slammed into a power pole after 48 beers, Warwick has seen some shocking drink drivers.

With each of the following residents at least two-and-a-half times above the limit, these offenders were left with a stern warning and several months without a licence.

These were the 10 worst drink driving offences to come through the Warwick courts within the past year:

Found lying next to his crashed car with a wine bottle in his hand, Daniel Russell Quick got behind the wheel at almost five times the legal limit on October 14 last year.

Police located the 43-year-old following reports of an erratic driver near Warwick, who despite the damage caused tried to drink from his wine bottle in front of officers.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the Cambooya man had a “frightful” blood alcohol concentration of 0.234.

Quick said after losing his job several months earlier relapsed into alcohol abuse.

“I haven’t had a drink since (the arrest) and it’s been a huge wake-up call for me,” he said.

Quick pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

He was sentenced to nine months’ probation and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Warwick mum Natasha Sue-Ellen Sheahan told the court she had “no recollection” of the evening she drove along Wood St with a BAC of 0.193.

The 36-year-old was caught driving “erratically” and with a licence that expired nine months prior in March last year.

Sheahan pleaded guilty to drink driving and unlicensed driving. She was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

Terrence James White claimed he only got behind the wheel at nearly four times the legal limit to drop money he owed to his sister’s home.

The Warwick dad was caught driving with a BAC of 0.189 along Canning St on February 23.

White pleaded guilty to one count each of drink driving and driving without a licence.

He was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for a year.

Ethan Lyndon Sloss was taken off the roads for eight months after he was busted driving through a Brisbane suburb while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

The Warwick 21-year-old attracted police attention with his erratic driving through Springwood on August 30, and was eventually intercepted on Tolmer Pl.

He recorded a BAC of 0.174.

Defence lawyer Bonnie O’Brien told the Warwick Magistrates Court the 21-year-old attended counselling since being charged to address any underlying alcohol abuse issues.

Sloss was fined $1200 and no conviction was recorded.

Shane Lee Jamieson was nabbed at more than three times the legal alcohol limit when he tried to drive home after a day on the scotch and wine.

Warwick police found the 43-year-old Camira man in the driver’s seat of his car after he got his car bogged in an embankment at Gladfield.

Jamieson had a BAC of 0.169, which magistrate Julian Noud called a “frightful reading”.

He pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving and the unlawful possession of a knife police found in his manbag.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Ryan Adrian Donovan was busted hooning on a main Warwick street while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

The 28-year-old crashed into a resident’s front yard on Lyndhurst Lane on April 10, then fled the scene on foot before his eventual arrest. He had a BAC of 0.156.

Donovan pleaded guilty to one count each of obstructing a police officer, drink driving, driving without due care and attention, and failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash.

He was fined $1600 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Joshua Edward Thomas Amps was busted behind the wheel with a BAC of 0.154 on April 19 last year.

The 22-year-old claimed he was dropping his girlfriend home after a house party, and said he lost his full-time job as a consequence of his “bad decision”.

Amps plead guilty to one count of drink driving. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard Antony Arnold Elburg spent 10 hours drinking heavy stubbies before attempting to drive home.

The Clifton man was stopped on King St in June, where he had a BAC of 0.153.

Elburg pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving, for which he was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Justin Phillip Aitken said an alarming incident where he lost control on a roundabout and ploughed into a power pole, sending live wires crashing onto a parked car, made him stop drinking.

The 26-year-old was turning onto Locke St from Percy St at about 4am on May 16 when he lost control, slamming into a power pole.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard Aitken had a BAC of 0.144, telling police he had drunk48 cans of beer the previous night.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the man had also never held a licence, but was co-operative with police and owned up to his mistakes.

Aitken pleaded guilty to drink driving, unlicensed driving, and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Looking to get out of the house after a fight with his partner, Adam Robert Kemp didn’t take into account he would be driving at more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

He was stopped by police on King St in Clifton late at night on August 15, where he recorded a BAC of 0.135.

Kemp pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving, and was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

