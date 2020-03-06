Rapid races help athletes at DD trials

SWIMMING AHEAD: Caitlin Skaines will compete for the Darling Downs at the Queensland School Championships at the end of the month.

SWIMMING: The swimming season is far from over for the Southern Downs top athletes, with six senior swimmers qualifying for the State Championships at the end of the month.

Scots PGC students Caitlin Skaines, William Gilmore and Nick Denny, Assumption College swimmers Alyssa White and Lily Osborne, and Warwick State High student Kyle Dumigan all qualified for highly competitive team.

In the pool with the best of the best, coach Andrew Fidge was proud to have six of the 10 swimmers he trains make the Darling Downs squad.

"We started off all right - there were a couple of who missed early opportunities to make the team," Fidge said.

"But they regrouped and got on with it and ended up making the team.

"I'm pretty proud of them all though, I was hoping for six, but you never know on the day."

SELECTION CALLS: 10 swimmers represented the Southern Downs at the Darling Downs trials yesterday, with six qualifying for the competitive squad.

Being the 13 to 19-year-old carnival, Fidge conceded the determination from all swimmers helped get them over the line.

"It was only the sharp, pointy end down there yesterday, so it was very competitive," he said.

"In the freestyle, the last 15 meters was pure grit from all of them to help make that team."

Surprise packet Nick Denny kept Fidge on his toes, making his first Darling Downs team with limited competitions in the pool.

"He's a good athlete - very naturally talented," he said.

"Especially considering he's still in his first year of swimming."

With limited time to prepare for State Championships, Fidge's focus for training will now be finetuning the small techniques.

"We've only got two weeks and then that competition starts," he said.

"To make that state team, you've got to be swimming the 100s, 200s and swimming in multiple events.

"They don't like to take a big team away."

Swimmers in the 10 - 12 years carnival are competing at the Darling Downs trials in Gatton today.