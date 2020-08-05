Rapist Tinder nurse drugged young victim: police

A MALE nurse, who is alleged to have drugged and raped a young woman at his Brisbane apartment and stalked another woman, has been refused bail.

The nurse allegedly met his victims through Tinder and Snapchat and used stupefying drugs he is believed to have obtained through his work at a public hospital, a court has heard.

The man, 30, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with 10 offences.

They included stupefying in order to commit an indictable offence, rape, sexual assault, unlawful stalking, observations or recordings in breach of privacy, supplying dangerous drugs, possession of a restricted drug and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard that the southeast Queensland hospital where the nurse has worked for several years had been notified of his charges

A male nurse is accused of using drugs obtained from the public hospital at which he worked to sedate a young woman he allegedly raped.

The man, an Australian citizen who was born overseas, is alleged to have drugged, raped and sexually assaulted one woman, in her early 20s, at his Brisbane apartment.

The police prosecutor told the court the man was found with drugs believed to have been obtained through his position as a nurse.

One victim had described the alleged offender having a car with a similar registration number as the nurse's vehicle.

The prosecutor opposed bail, saying there was a real risk to the community if he was released. She said there had been protracted stalking of one alleged victim.

Magistrate Anthony Gett said there were allegations that the nurse met more than one person and impersonated another.

Mr Gett said it was alleged the man used social media, including Tinder and Snapchat to meet the females.

He said there were allegations of sexual predation, particularly with the administration of the sedative Benzodiazepine before the alleged sexual assault and rape.

One charge alleges the man visually recorded the genital region of the alleged rape victim.

He also is charged with possession of testosterone, cannabis and a restricted drug and supplying cannabis to the alleged rape victim.

The nurse allegedly stalked one woman between December 27, last year, and July 28, this year and drugged and raped another woman on July 25.

Mr Gett said the Crown case would rely upon forensic evidence from the man's mobile phone, although he had refused to provide the PIN number to police.

The magistrate said the prosecution case relied upon the victims' statements and text messages and much turned upon the identification and use of the man's car.

Mr Gett said it was a disturbing factor that the man was a nurse at a public hospital, who seemed to have knowledge and training in the use of stupefying drugs.

He said there had been some testing of some victims for a date rape drug, with some positive indication, and some sedatives were found at his apartment.

"In my view, the allegations concern a level of deliberateness and planning," Mr Gett said.

The magistrate refused bail, saying there could be a danger to the community and there was serious concern about the methodology and nature of the offending and the risk of reoffending.

He said the nurse was present when one of the alleged victims who had been drugged tried to drive off in her car and crashed it.

Investigators say they discovered images of the women on electronic devices seized from the man's Brisbane apartment yesterday.

Brisbane Regional Crime Coordinator Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said police were concerned by what they saw on the devices.

"The behavior that the officers have seen on the phone has certainly raising concerns about what might have happen involving other people, a small number of other women in particular," he said.

"Our first concern is for the welfare of anyone who might be involved in this matter.

In tracing the women Det Supt Fleming said police wanted to refer anyone affected to support or help and assess the man's behaviour.

The man is described as being of African appearance, about 160cm tall and very muscular.

Some of the images could be up to two years old.

The man previously lived in the Logan area.

Originally published as Rapist Tinder nurse drugged young victim: police