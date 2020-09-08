Rapper spends his birthday in quarantine camp

Hip hop legend Illy spent his birthday in a COVID-19 quarantine facility on his way to playing at the upcoming Rebound Festival.

AUSTRALIAN hip hop legend Illy spent his birthday at the Howard Springs COVID-19 quarantine facility yesterday so that he can play the upcoming Rebound Festival in Darwin.

The rapper, who released his new album Loose Ends in July, yesterday posted a photo of himself inside his quarantine room, which was adorned with balloons and streamers for the occasion.

However, he said he was just thrilled to be able to play a live show again.

"This time last week I got a last minute offer to play a show. An actual f**ing show, holy shit," he said in a Facebook post.

"The catch - gotta do two weeks of quarantine first."

Illy spent his birthday in the Howard Springs quarantine facility. Picture: Facebook

Illy even got a birthday shout-out from Chief Minister Michael Gunner on Facebook.

"We're seeing heaps of Australians from across the country come to the Territory, quarantine for 2 weeks to keep our community safe, and then enjoy our great Territory lifestyle," Mr Gunner said in a Facebook post last night.

"And I'm glad it means contributing to our music scene too."

Rebound will take place at the Darwin Ski Club on October 3, with Illy playing alongside acts including Hermitude, Lime Cordiale and Hot Dub Time Machine.

