Rare cancer inspires Allora woman's walk

BIG STEPS: Sarah Williams (left) with daughter Amelia is getting ready to walk from Allora to Warwick.

AFTER the tragic loss of a favourite uncle to a rare cancer, Allora woman Sarah Williams decided to step into action.

In August, in memory of uncle Nathan Denzil, Miss Williams will walk from Allora to Warwick to raise awareness and funds for Rare Cancers Australia.

Miss Williams said her uncle contracted CIC-DUX 4 sarcoma in late 2015.

"He was the only person in the country with the disease," she said.

"There are only 40 cases in the western world.

"He was admitted to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney but no one knew how to treat him.

"A lot of the doctors simply hadn't heard of the disease and didn't know what to do."

Mr Denzil passed away on February 26, 2017 aged 40.

Miss Williams said doctors administered Mr Denzil with the maximum dose of radiation therapy.

"The disease was so under-studied that this was their only answer," she said.

"Next he did a round of chemotherapy and then more radiation.

"When we saw him we weren't allowed contact with him, he was too toxic."

Miss Williams said her uncle had worked as a physiotherapist before contracting his illness.

"He worked at hospitals in Woy Woy, Wyong and Gosford," she said.

"The cancer started in his shoulder, then spread to his lungs and finally formed a tumour on his spine, so he was paralysed for his final months."

Miss Williams said a gala benefit for Mr Denzil had been organised for April 7 but he passed away before it could take place.

"Before he died, his final wishes were that any funds raised go towards rare cancer research," she said.

"We were close and I wanted to do something to honour his wishes and to help me move on.

"And since he became paralysed I knew I wanted to do a walk for him."

Miss Williams said she found the Rare Cancers Australia website and started a campaign to raise $1000 for her walk.

"I'm already halfway to that total though, so now I want to raise as much as possible," she said.

"When these cancers strike, there simply isn't enough research completed to help save people."

Miss Williams estimated the 25km walk would take her around five hours.

"I have started doing a little training," she said.

"I've been trying to push it out to 10-11km so it's not a complete shock to the system when I actually attempt the walk.

"My partner Grant works two weeks on and two off, so I only get to train when he's home and can look after our six-month-old Amelia."

Miss Williams said her friend Jade Parker had volunteered to join her on the walk.

To support Miss Williams and Rare Cancers Australia, head to her donation page at:

https://www.rarecancers.org.au/my-fundraising/326/allora-to-warwick-walk#.WLOx3qLfWLE.facebook