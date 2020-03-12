Olympic gold medallist Caslick to appear at footy carnival

RUGBY LEAGUE: The long-awaited Redlands carnival is just around the corner, with more than 1500 people and players anticipated this weekend.

Olympic gold medallist, Rugby Sevens superstar and Stanthorpe girl Charlotte Caslick will also make an appearance at the Redlands4Stanthorpe Carnival.

"We are extremely lucky that Charlotte has been able to put some time aside for us in her very busy schedule," Gremlins junior vice president Mitchell Hurtz said.

Caslick and her rugby star boyfriend Lewis Holland bought property in the area in December 2017.

Her ties to the area meant Stanthorpe was the perfect place for the couple to test their farming skills.

"Lewis grew up in a cattle family and it's always been a dream of his, and my dad is from Stanthorpe so it was like meeting in the middle," she said at the time.

Hurtz said there will be 12 games played across the day, with players aged from Under 7s right through to senior teams taking the field.

"Everyone is really looking forward to seeing the kids get out there to have some fun and enjoy a great day of rugby league."

AROUND THE CORNER: The Redlands4Stanthorpe rugby league carnival will kick off on Saturday morning.

Hurtz said teams from Redlands, Tenterfield, Warwick and our very own Gremlins will gear up for the carnival, using the day as a warm-up before the season kicks off in the coming weeks.

"It will be great to see the community get around the club before our season starts in a couple of weeks."

The carnival has been organised by former Gremlins player Troy Colley, who wanted to give back to his community in a difficult time.

Hurtz said Colley has organised a 'massive' water drop for our region, with water donated to those who need it most.

"The water will be distributed to the two water outlets that we have here in town.

"QFES (Queensland Fire and Emergency Services) will be getting some too," he said.

The carnival will be held this Saturday, March 14 with games kicking off on Sullivan Oval from 9am and 9.30am from Crisp Oval.

Caslick will be at the carnival from 1pm Saturday and will be available to meet fans.

For more information visit Redlands4Stanthorpe rugby league carnival on Facebook.