RATED: Warwick childcare centres not meeting standards
A COMPREHENSIVE government study has put Warwick’s childcare centres under the microscope, revealing several are failing to meet national standards.
The Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority reported 184 evaluations occurred in Queensland between January and September 2020, compared to 442 within the same period last year.
Childcare centres were assessed on seven criteria: education, health and safety, physical environment, staffing, relationships with children, partnerships with families and communities, and governance and leadership.
Two providers in the Warwick CBD failed to meet national standards in these areas, alongside another four across the wider region.
Find out below how each childcare provider within Warwick and its surrounds fared:
Warwick
Little Tackers Childcare Centre – meeting National Quality Standards
Goodstart Early Learning Warwick (Wood St) – meeting NQS
Enhance Family Day Care (Warwick and District) – working towards NQS
Kidszone Australia – meeting NQS
Warwick Community Kindergarten – exceeding NQS
Goodstart Early Learning Warwick (Percy St) – meeting NQS
Busy Bees at Warwick – working towards NQS
C & K Glennie Heights Community Kindergarten – meeting NQS
St Mary’s Kindergarten – exceeding NQS
St Mary’s Outside School Hours Care – not rated
Allora
C & K Allora Community Kindergarten – exceeding NQS
Headstart Australia Pty Ltd – meeting NQS
Killarney
Little Rascals Child Care Centre – meeting NQS
Goondiwindi and Inglewood
Goondiwindi and District Child Care Centre – exceeding NQS
Goondiwindi and District Family Day Care – working towards NQS
Goondiwindi Kindergarten – exceeding NQS
Lead Childcare (Goondiwindi) – meeting NQS
Coolabah Early Childhood Development Centre – working towards NQS
PCYC Goondiwindi – meeting NQS
St Mary’s Parish School Outside Hours Care – working towards NQS
Inglewood Childcare and Kindergarten – working towards NQS