RATED: Warwick childcare centres not meeting standards

BELOW BENCHMARK: These are the Warwick childcare centres not meeting national standards. Photo: file

A COMPREHENSIVE government study has put Warwick’s childcare centres under the microscope, revealing several are failing to meet national standards.

The Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority reported 184 evaluations occurred in Queensland between January and September 2020, compared to 442 within the same period last year.

Childcare centres were assessed on seven criteria: education, health and safety, physical environment, staffing, relationships with children, partnerships with families and communities, and governance and leadership.

Two providers in the Warwick CBD failed to meet national standards in these areas, alongside another four across the wider region.

Find out below how each childcare provider within Warwick and its surrounds fared:

Warwick

Little Tackers Childcare Centre – meeting National Quality Standards

Goodstart Early Learning Warwick (Wood St) – meeting NQS

Enhance Family Day Care (Warwick and District) – working towards NQS

Kidszone Australia – meeting NQS

Warwick Community Kindergarten – exceeding NQS

Goodstart Early Learning Warwick (Percy St) – meeting NQS

Busy Bees at Warwick – working towards NQS

C & K Glennie Heights Community Kindergarten – meeting NQS

St Mary’s Kindergarten – exceeding NQS

St Mary’s Outside School Hours Care – not rated

Allora

C & K Allora Community Kindergarten – exceeding NQS

Headstart Australia Pty Ltd – meeting NQS

Killarney

Little Rascals Child Care Centre – meeting NQS

Goondiwindi and Inglewood

Goondiwindi and District Child Care Centre – exceeding NQS

Goondiwindi and District Family Day Care – working towards NQS

Goondiwindi Kindergarten – exceeding NQS

Lead Childcare (Goondiwindi) – meeting NQS

Coolabah Early Childhood Development Centre – working towards NQS

PCYC Goondiwindi – meeting NQS

St Mary’s Parish School Outside Hours Care – working towards NQS

Inglewood Childcare and Kindergarten – working towards NQS