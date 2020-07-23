RATES: Do you really pay more?

REASONABLE RATES? Warwick is home to some beautiful houses, but how much to their owners have to pay on rates?

REASONABLE RATES? Warwick is home to some beautiful houses, but how much to their owners have to pay on rates?

RATES are a common complaint among Southern Downs landholders, many of whom claim their rates are some of the highest in Queensland.

Residents suffered repeated rises until the Southern Downs Regional Council handed down its 2020/21 financial year budget today, which offered a 0 per cent rise through a complex local government workaround.

But the question remains, how do our rates really stack up against neighbouring council areas?

The Daily News breaks it down for you, comparing SDRC rates to those determined by the Goondiwindi Regional Council and the Toowoomba Regional Council.

Discount period

The SDRC recently announced an extended discount payment period from 30 days, to 60 days.

This gives residents double the amount of time to pay than their neighbours in Goondiwindi or Toowoomba, which have remained at 30 days.

On-time discount

Residents on the Southern Downs have the lowest rate discount compared with their GRC and TRC peers.

Landholders here receive a 7.5 per cent discount, whereas those in Toowoomba receive a 10 per cent discount, and those in Goondiwindi receive a 15 per cent discount.

How rates are calculated

For those unfamiliar with the rate calculation process, it is done the same way in every council region throughout Queensland, under the Local Government Act 2009.

The formula is the valuation of the land, issued by the Department of Natural Resources Mines and Energy, multiplied by the rate in the dollar, subject to a minimum charge set by council.

Minimum charge

Rate categories differ slightly according to council definitions. For the purposes of both this story and simplicity, we will look at the rates for residential land, in an urban centre, that has access to the reticulated water system and is priced around $125,000, which is a standard land valuation for a single home in Warwick according to Queensland Government data.

On the Southern Downs the minimum charge would be $1,155, slightly less than in Goondiwindi ($1160) and slightly more than in Toowoomba ($1049).

A comparison

A Southern Downs landholder fitting the above description will spend almost $800 more on their rates than their Toowoomba counterparts, but around $400 less than their Goondiwindi counterparts, when paying outside of the discount period. If paid within the discount period, the discrepancies remain similar.

Check out the calculations below.

Toowoomba

Category: City Urban Residential A

Rate in the dollar: 0.00806

General rate for a $125,000 property: $1007.5

10% discount: $100.75

General rate with discount: $906.75

Goondiwindi

Category: Urban Large Town with a site valuation between $62,000 and $125,000

Rate in the dollar: 0.01822

General rate for a $125,000 property: $2277.5

15% discount: $341.625

General rate with discount: $1935.87

Southern Downs

Category: Residential 1

Rate in the dollar: 0.01487

General rate for a $125,000 property: $1858.75

7.5% discount: $139.40

General rate with the discount: $1719.35

Please note the calculations we make do not include any fees or charges beyond the general rates charge.