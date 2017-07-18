Rates notices ready for roll out on Southern Downs

HERE THEY COME: Southern Downs residents will receive their rates notices shortly.

SOUTHERN Downs residents should keep their eyes peeled as rates notices begin to roll out this week.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said Southern Downs Regional Council would mail out general rates notices from tomorrow.

Ratepayers can expect their notices to increase by 3.4% this year, with the council capping the rise just under the 4% anticipated by the SDRC long-term financial forecast.

The council will, for the first time, remove the water and waste water access charges from the July rates notices.

Instead, ratepayers will receive a combined notice for water usage and access charges in October and April.

Residents can still receive a 7.5% discount on their rates if they are paid in full by August 11.

Ratepayers can choose the instalment option, which can be selected from the reduced annual rate notice by paying half of the balance upfront and the other half in February.

Anyone who may still have difficulties paying their notices by the due date are urged to phone the council on 1300 697 372 to organise a confidential payment agreement.

An approved payment agreement can allow the full balance of rates and charges (including water and waste water access charges) to be paid by June 30 by spreading the payments throughout the year in the form of regular instalments of weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

If there are no rate arrears from a previous financial year (an opening arrears balance on the annual rate notice), the plan can also halt any interest charges being incurred and avoid recovery action and associated costs.

For more information, go to www.sdrc.qld.gov.au.