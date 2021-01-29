Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RATES NOTICE: Southern Downs Regional Council will implement some changes to the rates system.
RATES NOTICE: Southern Downs Regional Council will implement some changes to the rates system.
News

Rates resume as council curbs balance of ‘want and need’

Tessa Flemming
29th Jan 2021 1:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Residents who have had trouble keeping up with their rates payments are again about to be slugged interest, after more than six months of reprieve.

Southern Downs Regional Council voted in the meeting this week to restart interest.

However, the extended 60-day discount period is again offered with a 7.5 percent discount applied to all rates and charges paid by the due date.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said that the introduction of two six-monthly notices in 2020/21 provided an accommodating system to ratepayers.

“Recognising the impacts of recent challenges due to ongoing drought, bushfire recovery and

COVID-19 uncertainty, the council reviewed and overhauled the way rates and charges were issued across the region this financial year,” Cr Pennisi said.

“Council moved from a single annual rate notice to more financially accommodating system of two six-monthly notices and froze rates for the first half of this year with the 1.9 percent COVID-19 concession.”

Cr Pennisi said the decision to remove the COVID-19 relief measures was to support essential infrastructure.

“Council is tasked with providing services such as water, waste, pools and libraries, while also

maintaining our footpaths, parks and gardens. This council has a very real understanding on

investing in our ageing infrastructure,” he said.

“Providing for the community and meeting expectations is not easy and not cheap.

“The funds received from ratepayers are directed and invested directly back into our community and its needs and we will continue to prioritise between needs and wants so that we can get the balance right.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Premium Content Wet summer set to continue, hot nights ahead

        Weather La Nina may be past its peak but Australia’s wet summer is set to stretch into autumn, particularly in northeast Queensland, while above-average night temperatures will...

        Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court

        Public housing: One in six cops complaints

        Premium Content Public housing: One in six cops complaints

        News Qld public housing: One in six homes subject of complaints

        Damning data reveals state’s low COVID spend

        Premium Content Damning data reveals state’s low COVID spend

        News Josh Frydenberg hits back at demand for JobKeeper extension