Rats relish opportunity to shine without competition

RUGBY UNION: A sense of normality has returned for Warwick’s teenage rugby players who returned to the training paddock this week.

It comes after Downs Rugby made the sudden decision to allow clubs to resume training, following the acceptance of their COVIDSafe plans.

Warwick Rugby Union club secretary Tess Enchelmaier said the long-awaited return of training was one that was met with a wave of enthusiasm.

“The boys were excited, and I think the girls were too,” she said.

“(The numbers) were ok. I think because of the sudden return of rugby, we did have some gaps in our normal team numbers

“And because it’s the end of term, a lot of the grade 12s were busy with assessment stuff.”

Warwick’s teenage competition, run in conjunction with Scots PGC College, was brought to a halt at the end of March due to coronavirus restrictions.

Enchelmaier hopes the cancellation of other junior sporting seasons and the expansion of the Super Schools Cup will draw more players to the code.

“We’ve had a couple of people message asking if its too late to come down (and join),” she said.

“A lot of them (in the under 13s) played league and union. It’s kind of opened it up for us to keep those kids in the sport.

“It’s given us a moment to shine.”

While training sessions will remain non-contact until July 10, Enchelmaier said organisers are working towards a July 18 kick-off for the teenage girls and August 1 kick-off for the teenage boys.

“It’s easier for the girls to train non-contact, just because sevens is more dominant on running lines than 15s is,” she said.

“I think everyone is just excited to be doing something.

“I’m definitely hoping for the teenagers that parents will be able to come and get involved like they were pre-lockdown.

“And I’m hoping that will translate into a wider club community.”

For more details on the sesaon, head to Warwick Rugby Union club Facebook page.