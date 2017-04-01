24°
Raw sewage spills in flood

Sophie Lester | 1st Apr 2017 5:34 AM
OVERFLOW: Heavy rainfalls inundated the Warwick Wastewater Treatment Facility, which backs on to the Condamine River, causing raw sewage to spill from pump stations and manholes and contaminate floodwaters.
OVERFLOW: Heavy rainfalls inundated the Warwick Wastewater Treatment Facility, which backs on to the Condamine River, causing raw sewage to spill from pump stations and manholes and contaminate floodwaters. Sophie Lester

WARWICK residents are urged to steer clear of floodwaters following sewage spills in the Rose City yesterday.

Southern Downs Regional Council yesterday advised the heavy rain event associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie had compromised both Warwick and Stanthorpe wastewater treament plants, causing several spills of raw effuent from pump stations and manholes.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said though the effluent would be diluted, people should be aware and take necessary precautions.

"Council urges the public not to enter floodwaters as there will be some contamination from the raw sewage,” Cr Dobie said.

"It will be heavily diluted because of the amount of floodwater, but people should still avoid entering floodwaters.

"We would also ask the community to proceed with caution when playing sport on fields that may have been inundated by potentially contaminated floodwater, such as Queens Park in Warwick.

"If you have been in contact with floodwaters, you should decontaminate hands and clothing by washing thoroughly with soap and water.”

The Daily News asked the council where exactly the spills had occurred and if there were any locations people should avoid, but did not receive a response.

The spills come nearly three weeks after 10,000 litres of raw sewage spilled into Stanthorpe's Quart Pot Creek following rain.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said this matter was still under investigation.

Southern Downs Regional Council detailed issues with inundation at the Stanthorpe Wastewater Treatment Plant during the 2011 floods in a letter to the Queensland Floods Inquiry Commissioner.

The council statement also said floodwater is often contaminated by sewage from overflowing sewerage or septic systems, and by agricultural or industrial wastes and chemicals.

There is a higher risk of infection by coming into contact with polluted water or soil.

People who have come into contact with contaminated floodwater could end up with wound infections, dermatitis, conjunctivitis or ear, nose and throat infections.

  • Don't wade through water, even shallow water. If you must enter shallow water, wear solid boots or shoes for protection.
  • Try to avoid contact with mud and dirt.
  • Always wash your hands with soap and water before handling food, and after handling pets that may have been in contact with water or soil.
  • Any household items or areas that were contaminated by floodwater should be washed well, including hard surfaces such as floors and paved areas.
  • Wear protective clothing, and wash your hands well once you're finished.
  • Grassed and bare dirt areas should be left to dry out naturally.
Topics:  cyclone debbie flooding sewerage

