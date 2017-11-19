Re-living the incident through the eyes of their ancestor

FAMILY AFFAIR: Descendants of Paddy Brosnan, (from left) Margaret McCafferty (nee Brosnan) and Alison, Mark and Anita Rooney enjoy the re-enactment of the Warwick Egg Incident.

A FAMILY with a familiar last name travelled to Warwick this weekend to watch the re-enactment of the Warwick Egg Incident.

The Brosnans were in attendance throughout the entire day, with Margaret McCafferty (nee Brosnan), her nephew and niece, Mark and Anita Rooney and Mark's wife Alison all made the trip from Sydney and Brisbane for the occasion.

Their ancestor Paddy Brosnan was the one to famously throw the egg at then-Prime Minister Billy Hughes.

Mr Rooney said the family travelled to Warwick for the 90th anniversary and that's when the story seemed to be gathering attention.

The presence of the Australian Federal Police this year added weight to the event, he said.

"It's something the whole city can share, they can own this incident,” he said.

A rebellious attitude has apparently continued in the family, since Paddy's controversial act.

Mr Rooney said it's important for people to stand up for what they believe in.

"If you see stupidity, then you call it out as absolutely stupid,” he said.

Mrs McCafferty agreed with her nephew.

"People will always go out on a limb if they feel strongly about it,” she said.

Mr Rooney said it was interesting to draw comparisons between the feeling of unrest in 1917 and the current political climate.

"The papers were making out it (the war) was exciting, but women were getting telegraphs to say their sons had died,” he said.

"The more things change, the more they stay the same.”

"You probably get angry about different things.”

After the re-enactment yesterday afternoon, the Brosnans were getting together for a family reunion with other relatives in the region.