READY TO GO: Students on track for athletics carnival

COMPETITION ON: Schools across Warwick are preparing for the return of students to the sporting arena following an annoucement from the Education Minister.

SCHOOL SPORT: Sporing fields at across the state are set to be inundated by term 3, as schools prepare for the return of inter, district and regional carnivals.

Education Minister Grace Grace made the announcement last Friday that students would be able to compete in contact indoor and outdoor sports from July 10.

Scots PGC College principal Kyle Thompson welcomed the Minister’s announcement, saying sporting activities were “an important part” of every child’s development.

“It forms an important part of belonging, particularly in a school setting,” he said.

“To this end we are very excited that our students are able to, under strict guidelines, gradually return to training and competitive activities.”

Students’ return to the sporting arena won’t be without limitations, with gatherings of people restricted to 100 people at one time.

While cross-country carnivals were cancelled at schools across the Downs, many are holding on to hope the athletics carnivals will proceed as planned.

“The College has plans to hold our inter-school athletics carnivals towards the end of next term,” Thompson said.

“We are planning that these events will be run year group by year group, rather than the whole school, to minimise the number of students gathered in one place and ensuring that minimal staff are required to administer the events.

“The carnival will be run over consecutive days to cater for the changed in attendance.”

With gatherings restricted to no more than 100 people, Thompson advised parents would be unable to attend the event, however was subject to change following government regulations.

The Queensland Government has released an interim state calendar for representative team school sports.

With a strong field of athletes representing the town at a high level, Thompson said the College would continue to encourage students to reach their potential.

“The school will continue to support, encourage and provide opportunities to these students, within the return of sport guidelines and any mandated Queensland Health and Government requirements.”