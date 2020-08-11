Real estate agent’s $87k fraud exposed

Sunnybank property manager Janet Nadj defrauded her employer out of $87,000 over 18 months.

A senior real estate agent swindled $87,000 in rent money from a Brisbane company to feed her gambling and ice addiction, a court has heard.

Janet Nadj, 37, was working as a trusted senior property manager for Cornerstone Realty at Sunnybank when she began stealing rental and bond money she was meant to forward to the Residential Tenancies Authority.

When the trust account failed to balance, Cornerstone's chief executive launched an external investigation in 2018 which revealed Nadj had stolen just over $87,000 through 50 separate transaction during 18 months.

"She manipulated the trust accounting system to hide her offending by creating false entries showing money she obtained had been banked," prosecutor Hamish McIntyre said.

Sunnybank property manager Janet Nadj was sentenced to jail in Brisbane District Court this morning.

Nadj, who now runs her own mobile car detailing business, appeared in Brisbane District Court this morning where she pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.

Barrister Michael Bonasia told the court that at the time of her offending, Nadj's mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer and she was in a bad relationship with a man who had introduced her to methylamphetamine.

"She was using some of the money that she was taking from the employer to at least feed her partner's habit that then ultimately became her habit," Mr Bonasia said.

"There were issues of gambling as well."

The court heard the single mother had since ended the relationship and was now living drug free.

Mr Bonasia said when she was exposed, Nadj wrote a letter of apology to her employer and offered up her 300 hours of annual leave as compensation.

Judge Paul Smith sentenced Nadj to three years' jail.

She will be eligible for parole on February 10, 2021.