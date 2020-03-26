Real estate agents go digital to stop the spread

NEW DIGITAL INSPECTIONS: Helen Harm Real Estate has started doing their tenant inspections via FaceTime to practice safe social distancing.

FORCED to conduct inspections via FaceTime, Real Estate agent Helen Harm said her business has managed to find some fun in new restrictions placed on the industry.

As of Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the ban of open houses and auctions in addition to recommended avoidance of contact where possible.

With that in mind, Helen Harm Real Estate has gone digital.

“The auction and open house won’t affect us greatly because we’d already decided it wasn’t feasible for the economic climate here already,” Mrs Harm said.

“But the FaceTiming has been fun and I think its created a better relationship between us and the tenants because they are now seeing the important of what we do and why we do it.”

Despite her carefree attitude toward new restrictions, Mrs Harm said some sellers have called to withdraw their property from the market.

“But people are still looking for home always so I’ve told them that's actually a bad idea,” she said.

“People still need homes and still need somewhere to self isolate.”

Leeanne Cameron from LJ Hooker said all that’s changed at this stage for business is one- on- one inspections.

“Obviously we’ve ceased auctions and open houses, but we’re still committed to business.”

While digital inspections haven’t yet been forced Mrs Harm said Helen Harm Real Estate is making every move then can to ensure social distant.

“It’s a time where it’s beyond people or money, it’s about respecting the rules and getting past this.”