JOINING FORCES: REIQ chief executive is calling on real estate agents and property owners across Queensland to sign their petition against the new bill. Picture: Chris Lees
Real estate industry unites against new rental laws

Jessica Paul
18th Apr 2020 11:00 AM
THE Warwick real estate industry say they are prepared to do whatever they can to prevent the State Government’s new rental protection bill passing through parliament.

The Special COVID-19 Protections document is designed to increase protection for tenants facing financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic, but landlords and real estate agents argue the changes will come at their expense.

Warwick real estate agent Helen Harm said the new bill will expose land owners and property managers to serious financial and legal instability.

“They’re talking about the tenants not having to pay back any of the waived rent, landlords not being able to ask their tenants for any proof of financial hardship, and then insurance not covering the changes,” she said.

“I don’t mind helping people who have legitimately lost their jobs or are struggling, but these changes are just ridiculous.

We need to do something.”

Landlords across the state have been so outraged by the proposed changes that the Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ) has launched a campaign begging the Premier to reconsider.

In a statement, REIQ chief executive Antonia Mercorella said her organisation was not opposed to increased rental protections but couldn’t agree to amendments costing landlords’ financial security.

“We are supportive of tenants, we don’t want to see them thrown to the wolves,” Ms Mercorella said.

“It’s not their fault they can’t make their payments if they’ve lost their job.

But this goes too far.”

Mrs Harm said she was encouraging property owners to join the petition, which would need increased numbers to have the bill thrown out.

“We’re encouraging all landowners to submit letters to the Premier – there’s a template that’s done, you just need to put in your information,” she said.

“If (the Premier) only gets a couple of hundred, it won’t matter.

But if she gets hundreds of thousands, she’s going to have to listen to us.”

    Mum infects 17 of her children

    Mum infects 17 of her children
    • 18th Apr 2020 11:31 AM

