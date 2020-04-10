Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's promised $151m State Budget surplus has disappeared due to the coronavirus crisis. She’ll also announce term two school plans.
Politics

‘Really sorry’: $151m Budget surplus gone

by Isabella Magee
10th Apr 2020 6:01 AM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has tonight revealed when she will announce next term's schooling plan and says Queenslanders need to "use their common sense" if they're worried about being fined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a wide-ranging interview with the ABC that also touched on the State Election and Budget, Ms Palaszczuk said this year is "different" and thinks Queenslanders have enough common sense not to be travelling during current strict laws to avoid COVID-19 spread.

"Really, you should be roughly staying in your suburb but if you're in your region, that's okay," the Premier told the ABC.

"What we don't want to see is people from Brisbane going down to the beach to go swimming, I mean that's just not on.

"People have got to use their common sense.

"I think Queenslanders have common sense, but we really don't want them packing up, going camping, going on holidays - it's a break, it's different this year".

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
As Victoria already have a plan for their second term of schooling, Ms Palaszczuk was asked what's in store for Queensland where she disclosed an announcement would provide clarity on Tuesday.

"The minister and I will be making an announcement on Tuesday," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Premier also spoke about the State Election and why she won't be following through with the $151 million surplus.

The Premier said she's "really sorry" but surplus funds won't be delivered.

"Let me be honest with you, I don't think there's any government in the nation that will be able to deliver a surplus," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I'm really sorry about that but as we know we're in unprecedented times".

As for the state election, there are "no ifs and buts" about whether it will happen this year.

"We have to have a state election this year, there's no ifs and buts about it, it has to happen and one of the measures we'll probably be looking at is a full postal vote," Ms Palaszczuk said.

The final decisions on how the state election will proceed will be decided "within the next month or so".

"I've been speaking with the Attorney-General, she's having discussions with the electoral commission … it depends where we are in terms of the curve … within the next month or so we should have an answer," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I can't give you a definitive answer at the moment."

