Reason behind 'crazy' baby formula fight

A mum who pushed her trolley between two men to stop a heated argument over baby formula from escalating has revealed what sparked the confrontation.

Footage posted to social media over the weekend showed shoppers confronting a man and a woman in Big W after they reportedly lined up multiple times at the checkout with baby formula tins.

A man carrying two tins of formula and wearing a face mask was told by another customer to "put them back" because Big W places a limit on the number of tins per customer.

Stephanie Groen told Daily Mail Australia that the man had been told by a staff member he and his female partner were over the limit with four tins between the two of them and had been in the store buying formula earlier that day.

Stephanie Groen intervened after the two shoppers refused to listen to a staff member while buying formula.

However, Ms Groen claims the man refused to put the tins back and went "full crazy", holding up the checkout queue in the process.

Ms Groen decided to speak as she and other shoppers were keen to get home quickly due to coronavirus.

"I told him to put the tins back, but I only said something because I was standing there with my trolley and I couldn't get past - he was holding everyone up," she said.

Ms Groen said the man began yelling at her until an older man, seen in the video, stepped in and told the couple to "put it back".

The woman responded by telling him it was "none of your business", while her male companion asked, "What have I done?"

The verbal fight escalated when an elderly man also intervened.

"I'll take you outside buster," the elderly shopper tells the man the holding the tins before the two begin lunging at each other.

As the verbal exchange became heated, Ms Groen pushed her trolley between the two men to stop things from escalating further.

The footage shows other shoppers running over to separate the pair before a Big W staff member steps in.

"You're not allowed to buy the formula and that's it," she tells the pair.

According to Ms Groen, the man and woman were then taken out of the store by 10 security guards.

Coles condemned shoppers who filled trolleys with baby formula earlier this month.

Ms Groen said she "probably shouldn't have gotten myself involved" but feared if she didn't the situation could have been much worse.

"If I hadn't done anything the situation definitely would have turned violent," she said. "He went full crazy over formula."

Major retailers like Big W, Coles and Woolworths have long maintained an in-store policy of two baby formula tins per purchase to deter those thought to be buying on behalf of others and shipping products overseas.

After shoppers at a supermarket in Sydney's south were recently filmed filling trolleys with baby formula, Coles released a statement saying: "It's extremely disappointing when any customer doesn't comply with the product limits that are in place to ensure everyone has access to the essential groceries they need."

Originally published as Reason behind 'crazy' baby formula fight