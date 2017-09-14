20°
Rebranding brings new retailer to Rose City

NEW LOOK: John Duggan Chemist is rebranding as Priceline. Sophie Lester
IF THE glimmering pink of the new Priceline Pharmacy signs at Rose City Shoppingworld has caught your attention, there's not much longer to wait until the new store opens.

John Duggan Chemist owner Neil Owen said the pharmacy would be rebranded under the Priceline banner.

Mr Owen said the new store was set to open by early November not far from the current location.

"The range Priceline offers is better suited to our evolving customer base,” he said.

"In the retail side of things the brand caters more to 20-40 year old women and has a strong loyalty program.

"We'll begin the shop fit-out on October 1. John Duggan will remain open until the new store opens so there is continual service.

"We'll advertise for extra staff positions in about six weeks' time.”

