Recognising the vital role of fathers

ROLE MODEL: Leroy Brown has been a strong father figure for (From left) Takquirah, Yorel and Kyarna.

"FATHERHOOD is a blessing.”

These sentiments expressed by Leroy Brown echo the responsibility of caring for a life, and the joys that it brings.

Mr Brown's father walked away from his family at a young age, meaning the father figure he looked up to was his grandfather.

"My grandfather was a very hard worker and a very respectable man,” Mr Brown said.

"He started droving cattle when he was 11-years-old.

"He didn't want to go to school, so he had to work.

"That's the way it was back then, if you didn't want to study you had you had to work.”

On Father's Day, Mr Brown will take his family to visit his grandfather and spend the day withthe man he said shaped how he acts as a parent to his own children.

"My granddad was a good provider for the family,” he said.

"He's definitely someone that I've looked up to, and someone I've taken a lot from in terms of how I parent.”

With two children and two step-children of his own, Mr Brown said he realised the importance of being an important pillar of strength for his young ones.

"As a father you have multiple jobs, to be a provider, educator, chef and so on,” he said.

"It can get tough at times, but I wouldn't trade it in for anything in this world.

"With the role that my father played in my life, I made a promise to myself that I would never abandon my kids.

"They know that I'm always going to be there for them, and do whatever I can to help them through life.”

Mr Brown's fatherhood journey hasn't been without its challenges, but he said that he is working through these hurdles to provide the best that he can for his children.

"My eldest daughter lives with her mother in Brisbane, and obviously I'd love to see her as much as I can,” he said.

"I see her every school holidays, and try to video chat with her as much as we can.

"My ex-partner and I are on good speaking terms, which is important for our daughter.

"Watching them grow, how they walk and talk, and develop their own personality.

"Nothing can describe that feeling.”