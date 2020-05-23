Record breaking weather anticipated on the Downs

CHILLY AUTUMN WEATHER: Temperatures are set to drop to 2C tonight.

WEEKEND weather in Warwick is set to send shivers down spines with the temperatures expected to drop down to 2C tonight.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said while today will be the coldest day for a while, the nights will stay frosty, with temperatures dropping dramatically in the evenings.

“They’ll be around the 4 to 5C mark for minimum temperatures at night over the next week,” she said.

Ms Hoff said there’s a possibility that yesterday’s maximum temperature was at a record low for the month of May.

“There is a chance that we may have broken a little record but the site where Warwick’s temperatures are recorded is fairly new,” she said.

“If we have broken it, it’s by .1 of a degree, the previous record was 13.2C for lowest maximum on May 22, 2013.”

We’ve basically had a preliminary observation that suggests it’s been the coldest day since 2013 for May but we’ll be verifying that.”

Today’s maximum temperature could climb up to 16C.

Ms Hoff said there’s a 20 per cent chance of rainfall in the Granite Belt but no major rain expected in Warwick for the foreseeable future.

Warwick can expect patches of light frost tomorrow morning with a minimum temperature of 2C and a maximum of 16C.